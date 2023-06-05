Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $12.38. Valneva shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 14,961 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.79%. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.