Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,028. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average of $233.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.74.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.