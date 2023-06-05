Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,900 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 4.4 %

MMM stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,891,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

