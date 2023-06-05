Utah Retirement Systems Sells 261 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY stock traded up $6.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $902.11. 429,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $580.01 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $905.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $854.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

