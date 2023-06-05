Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.61. The stock had a trading volume of 990,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,894. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

