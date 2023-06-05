Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in McKesson by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $132,551,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in McKesson by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.31. The company had a trading volume of 751,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock worth $9,480,211. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

