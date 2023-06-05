Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.71 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

