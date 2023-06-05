Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.38

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 129714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $785.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 140.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

