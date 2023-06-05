Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Assumes Rating Reiterated at VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their assumes rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,689. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,690 shares of company stock worth $10,532,212. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

