United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $172.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.27.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $170.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.28.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.