Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniroyal Global Engineered Products N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 24.71% 10.13% 5.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of Uniroyal Global Engineered Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniroyal Global Engineered Products $71.71 million N/A -$1.70 million $0.39 0.54 Gladstone Capital $63.15 million 5.60 $19.91 million $0.48 19.67

Gladstone Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniroyal Global Engineered Products. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Uniroyal Global Engineered Products and Gladstone Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniroyal Global Engineered Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Uniroyal Global Engineered Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide. The company was founded on July 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

