UBS Group Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $37.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.92.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,749,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

