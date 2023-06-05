Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

About Trio-Tech International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Get Rating ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

