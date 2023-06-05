Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
