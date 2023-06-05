Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Up 8.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.