Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

