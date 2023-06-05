TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down to $94.53

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.53, but opened at $91.67. TriNet Group shares last traded at $93.62, with a volume of 23,424 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
TriNet Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriNet Group (TNET)
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.