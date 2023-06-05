TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down to $94.53

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $94.53, but opened at $91.67. TriNet Group shares last traded at $93.62, with a volume of 23,424 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TriNet Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $221,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,540,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $570,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $577,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

