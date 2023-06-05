Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the quarter. Tredegar makes up 2.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Tredegar worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tredegar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 98.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tredegar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Stock Down 11.7 %

NYSE TG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.76. 399,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,263. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $229.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 157.58%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

