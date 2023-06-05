Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.59

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.