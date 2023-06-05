Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,261,919 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 975,639 call options.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $253,207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 595,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,977,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $5,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.28.

AAPL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,935,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,327,832. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

