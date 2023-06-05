Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.96 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00006459 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and approximately $7.36 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,037.04 or 1.00016070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.74154261 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $9,929,847.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.