Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,152 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $453,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.67. 710,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $548.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.