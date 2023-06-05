Thematics Asset Management Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,257,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.5% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after buying an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,342,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,808. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

