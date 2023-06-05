Thematics Asset Management Takes $15.19 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.28% of Littelfuse as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 176.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 322,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,180,000 after buying an additional 206,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after buying an additional 155,341 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.23. 21,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

