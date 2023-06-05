Thematics Asset Management Takes $10.79 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.0 %

TEL stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.07. 285,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

