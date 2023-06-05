Thematics Asset Management Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,082,000. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 2.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $61.82. 1,007,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,011. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

