Thematics Asset Management Invests $8.51 Million in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,000. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.07% of AECOM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $81.02. 210,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

