Thematics Asset Management Invests $31.98 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,976,000. Synopsys makes up about 1.9% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Performance

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $451.80. 228,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,850. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day moving average of $360.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

