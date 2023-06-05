Thematics Asset Management Invests $16.37 Million in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 776,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,000. Avantor comprises 1.0% of Thematics Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 121,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.