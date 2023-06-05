Thematics Asset Management Invests $11.06 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,055,000. Thematics Asset Management owned approximately 0.24% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

