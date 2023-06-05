Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 339,000 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 339,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,737,000. Azenta accounts for 1.2% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.49% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Natixis bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,945,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $5,531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Azenta by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.26. 237,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,296. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.



