Thematics Asset Management Buys Shares of 194,577 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 194,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 188.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,051.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $66,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.29. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

