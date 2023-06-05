Thematics Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Stantec by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,051,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 719,853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327,185 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $11,834,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $7,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,493. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

