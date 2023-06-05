The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 67,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,831,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,439,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,281,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 407,465 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $149,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,292,616.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 in the last ninety days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $74.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,309. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.93, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.