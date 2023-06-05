The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.28. 2,964,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,996. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

