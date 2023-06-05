The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $167.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day moving average is $122.49. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

