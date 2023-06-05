The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Shares Bought by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Eastern comprises about 5.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Eastern worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. 855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Eastern’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

