The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.89.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGXGet Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

