The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818,489 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 1.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $118,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 531,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,403,000 after acquiring an additional 149,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. 404,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,030. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

