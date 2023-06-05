Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $391,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,915,000 after buying an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,165,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,162,000 after buying an additional 1,007,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.79. 1,557,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

