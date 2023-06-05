Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

