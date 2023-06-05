Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 47,179 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,179 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for about 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter worth $476,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ INSE remained flat at $14.52 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,677. The stock has a market cap of $381.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Read More

