Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 33,500 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.69% of Tredegar worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tredegar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tredegar by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of TG stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Tredegar Dividend Announcement

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tredegar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tredegar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.