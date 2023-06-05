Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 32,300 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 165,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 994.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 164,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,646 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. 198,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,664. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.