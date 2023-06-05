Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Surmodics worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Surmodics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

SRDX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,342. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $265.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

