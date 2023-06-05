Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 40,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,861,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 189,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 872,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 377,283 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 518,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,314. The stock has a market cap of $302.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

