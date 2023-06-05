Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $32.55. 74,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,270. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $577.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

