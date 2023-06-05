Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hawkins worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hawkins by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hawkins by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HWKN traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 61,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,918. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Hawkins Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.