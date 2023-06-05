Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.84% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,334,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 2,075.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,406. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 43.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $50.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.