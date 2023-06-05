Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,666 shares during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust accounts for 2.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.87. The company had a trading volume of 152,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,413. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.61). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

INDT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

