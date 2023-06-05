Terra Classic (LUNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $264.20 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $537.91 million and approximately $264.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003016 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003113 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,847,900,766,707 coins and its circulating supply is 5,856,828,961,529 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.