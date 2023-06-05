TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $44.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

TechTarget stock opened at $35.75 on Monday. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 239,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $244,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

